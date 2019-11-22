School board weighs cost of Hanover NAACP lawsuit in closed session

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The Hanover County School Board opted on "not taking any action" following a special closed session meeting Friday afternoon to discuss a possible resolution to the lawsuit filed by the Hanover NAACP.

The lawsuit claims the names and mascots at Lee Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School create a detrimental environment for African American students.

It alleges that students are being denied an equal opportunity to an education free of compelled speech, a violation of their First and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

The Hanover County School Board has said it would cost nearly $500,000 to change the names and mascots of both schools. On the other hand, the board says it would incur hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees and costs to defend itself against the lawsuit and litigation with appeals would likely last a minimum of two years.

So, the board says it is considering its options.

The School Board says regardless of how the suit is resolved, the two schools will eventually be replaced as part of the long-term facilities planning and will be renamed according to school board policy.

Almost two hours later after the special session began, the school board decided to hold off on a decision.

“The board is not taking any action on this item tonight,” school board member Roger Bourassa said.