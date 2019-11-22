Sana Aziz makes her Sweet Potato Pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sana Aziz, Executive Pastry Chef and Owner of Sweet Creations Bakery, joins us to make her Sweet Potato Pie. Visit the bakery's website here.

Ingredients:

1 10 deep dish pie shell, per baked

2 cups sweet potatoes, peeled, cooked and mashed

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup light brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon fresh ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon fresh ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon cardamom (optional)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

3 eggs, room temperature, slightly beaten

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In large mixing bowl, beat hot sweet potatoes with butter and brown sugar until smooth.

Add seasoning and stir until combined. Add remaining ingredients and mix until well combined.

Pour into pie shell.

Bake 30 to 40 minutes or until golden brown.