Lewis Ginter presents the “Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights”

Posted 4:17 pm, November 22, 2019, by
RICHMOND, Va. -- For the first time ever, Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights opens BEFORE Thanksgiving. This year's theme, "Magic in the Air," is inspired by things that fly. Guests will enjoy all manner of items that move through the air, from natural wonders (birds and butterflies) to man-made inventions (kites and airplanes) to fanciful creatures (dragons, unicorns and flying pigs)! Nightly activities include: Merry Mondays, Caroling Tuesdays, Crafty Wednesdays and Musical Thursdays. Click here for tickets and more information or call 804-262-9887.
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY LEWIS GINTER BOTANICAL GARDEN}
