Lane Homes & Remodeling shares award-winning projects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lane Homes & Remodeling was nominated for the annual Contractor of the Year (CotY) Awards by NARI (National Association of the Remodeling Industry). Three of their projects won awards this year and they also took home the Contractor of the Year award. Edward Lane, IV, President, and Alex Muller, Design Consultant, tell us more about the company and their award-winning projects. For more information visit their website or call 804-784-0012.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY LANE HOMES & REMODELING}