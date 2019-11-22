× Jerry Sandusky resentenced to same prison term

Convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky was resentenced Friday to 30 to 60 years in prison, the same penalty that was previously overturned, according to Kendra Miknis, court administrator for Centre County in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.

The former Penn State assistant football coach’s initial sentence of at least 30 years in prison was overturned in February by the Pennsylvania Superior Court, which found that mandatory minimum sentences were illegally imposed. Sandusky’s request for a new trial was denied.

CNN has reached out to Sandusky’s attorney for comment.

Sandusky, handcuffed in the front and wearing a yellow prison jumpsuit, was escorted into court Friday afternoon, according to news footage.

Asked by a reporter if he maintained his innocence, the 75-year-old Sandusky replied, “Absolutely.”

Sandusky was convicted on 45 counts of child sexual abuse in 2012 in a saga that gripped Penn State and the country. The scandal ultimately led to the ouster of head football coach Joe Paterno and the university’s president.