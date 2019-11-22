Humana shares the importance of Medicare Advantage

Posted 4:20 pm, November 22, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. -- Medicare is available for people age 65 or older and younger people living with disabilities. While you don't need to sign up for Original Medicare every year, you should review your Medicare Advantage and/or Prescription Drug Plan coverage annually, since Medicare plans and personal circumstances can change. The best way to find out more about Humana's Medicare Advantage Plans offered in Richmond is by calling 804-253-0056. You can also visit their website here for more information.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HUMANA}
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.