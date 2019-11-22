8 Highland Springs High School students arrested for breaking into home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Eight Highland Springs High School students were apprehended by Henrico Police Friday and are facing charges for breaking into an abandoned home.

Several Henrico parents were called to the corner of Spruce Avenue and East Nine Mile Road, some visibly upset with their teens who skipped school and got into trouble with the law.

CBS 6 captured video of the teens handcuffed and sitting on the curb.

"When I saw the blue lights there were six or seven police cars outside of my house," said Patricia Mitten who has lived in Highland Springs for more than three decades.

Crime insider sources say there have been reports of suspicious activity at the house off and on for the past few weeks.

She praised police for their quick response to crimes in the area but says lately it seems out of control.

"In the last 10 years, it is getting worse, yes. It’s getting worse," said Mitten.

All eight teens were released to their parents.

Officers completed juvenile criminal complaints asking that juvenile petitions be issued for breaking into an abandoned home. A Henrico judge will now decide if the teens will face the charges.

While this incident was unfolding, a separate incident unfolded when a driver slammed into the back of a car and tried to flee the scene in a hit-and-run.

Crime Insider sources say after a brief pursuit police caught the driver at a dead end on nearby North Quince Avenue.

Those same sources say the driver had two guns stashed in a drainpipe and drugs. The driver has been charged with felony hit and run.