Henrico man charged with sex crimes against a child

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A Henrico County man has been arrested and charged with several sex crimes against a child including rape.

The investigation began in July 2019 when Henrico Police responded to verify the well-being of a child who had returned home after being reported missing by a guardian.

It was determined that the child was in the company of 29-year-old Isiah Marquis Harris.

After further investigation, Harris was charged and served with warrants on November 21. He has been charged with seven crimes including carnal knowledge/statutory rape age of victim 13, 14 and two counts of intercourse with victim by force, threat or intimidation.

Harris is being held at Henrico Jail West and was arraigned Friday morning.