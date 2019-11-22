Death Investigation closes Chippenham Parkway; officials say person pulled from water

Posted 9:11 pm, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 09:12PM, November 22, 2019

HENRICO COUNTY, VA. — Portions of the Northbound Chippenham Parkway from Richmond into Henrico County are closed for a death investigation, according to Henrico Police.

CBS 6 Reporter Matthew Fultz spoke to detectives on the scene who said that they recovered someone from the water.

Police are still on scene on the bridge, and northbound traffic will be blocked until around 10 pm.

Drivers should use alternate roadways until the road is cleared.

 

