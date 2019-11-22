× Woman disappears after leaving Richmond hospital

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are looking for a woman last seen leaving the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Camille Willoughby, 43, of Chesterfield, has not been heard from since she left VCU Medical Center in Richmond on November 21.

“Willoughby is described as a white female, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police.