Men wanted for robbing Chesterfield store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for two men accused of robbing a Fast Mart store in Chesterfield. The crime was reported just before 6 p.m, Wednesday, November 20.

“[The men] approached the cashier and placed an item in their back while demanding money. After receiving the money from the cash drawer, the suspects fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “No weapon was displayed during the incident.”

Police said the men were between 25 and 35 years old. Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.