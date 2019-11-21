× Virginia ABC reveals Black Friday deal

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginians can save some money spreading holiday cheer this year. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Authority announced its Black Friday (Nov. 29) and Cyber Monday (Dec. 2) sale.

“The Black Friday deal will feature 20% off when customers spend $100 or more (pre-tax) in any Virginia ABC store (including temporary holiday mall shops). The discount applies to all products, including miniatures, gift sets and top-shelf specialty items,” a spokesperson for the agency said. “Each qualifying purchase will also include a complimentary holiday bottle bag that holds up to four 750 ml bottles, while supplies last.”

Online customers can save 20% on Cyber Monday as well.

“Virginia ABC will offer an online-only promotion through its website,” the spokesperson continued. “Customers can save 20% when they spend $100 or more online. The sale does not apply to licensee purchases.”

