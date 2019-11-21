Stylist starts free haircuts ministry for homeless in Richmond after ‘vision from God’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The woman started a ministry giving free haircuts to homeless people in Richmond said she started her mission after receiving a “vision from God.”

Christy Trainer, who founded the event called Streetlight Ministry, said she was inspired after she had a vision of a mirror and stylist chair under a streetlight at the corner of West Broad and North Adams streets.

"I feel like He’s given us this gift. I feel like He has given everybody a gift to use to glorify Him and this just happens to be our gift,” Trainer said.

The event started last month and takes place on the corner outside Lou Stevens Salon.

Stylist Lacey Hooper said the act of love provides confidence.

“They sit down heavy and you can kind of almost see their posture just raise,” Hooper said. “As they’re getting cut, as they’re getting their haircut and they stand up a little taller, they feel a little bit more confident just for that one minute. It’s really cool to see that.”

The volunteer barbers and stylists provided the free haircuts for the homeless Thursday evening in Richmond.

