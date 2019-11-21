Pastor killed in Richmond crash

Richmond teacher and students surprised with ‘Hamilton’ tickets

Posted 5:12 pm, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:36PM, November 21, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Huguenot High School teacher and dozens of her students received a heartwarming surprise Thursday. They are all going to experience the hit musical "Hamilton" in Richmond.

CBS 6 Meteorologist Nikki-Dee Ray was there to share the big news and CBS 6 photojournalist Curtis Akers captured all the sights and sounds.

It’s all thanks to Flory, a Huguenot senior who wrote a letter to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney explaining how much of an impact her teacher has made on her and others -- and she wanted to find a way to say, "thank you."

The tickets were gifted to the students by Dominion Energy -- who heard about Flory’s letter.

Hamilton is on stage at the Altria Theatre through December 8.

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.