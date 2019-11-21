Richmond teacher and students surprised with ‘Hamilton’ tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Huguenot High School teacher and dozens of her students received a heartwarming surprise Thursday. They are all going to experience the hit musical "Hamilton" in Richmond.

CBS 6 Meteorologist Nikki-Dee Ray was there to share the big news and CBS 6 photojournalist Curtis Akers captured all the sights and sounds.

It’s all thanks to Flory, a Huguenot senior who wrote a letter to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney explaining how much of an impact her teacher has made on her and others -- and she wanted to find a way to say, "thank you."

The tickets were gifted to the students by Dominion Energy -- who heard about Flory’s letter.

Hamilton is on stage at the Altria Theatre through December 8.