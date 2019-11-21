Tim Tebow shares heartbreaking video tribute to dog, Bronco: ‘One of toughest goodbyes’

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow has posted a heartbreaking tribute to his dog, Bronco, after having to put him to sleep.

The Instagram video posted Wednesday shows Tebow giving Bronco a big piece of cheese before breaking down into tears. His post read:

“One of the toughest goodbyes. Wanted to make a special tribute to the sweetest boy ever – thank you for all the joy you brought and all the memories. Aunt Patty, thank you for loving him, and thank you to all the other people including Miss Shea and Miss Mindy for sharing so much love with Bronco. If you had the pleasure of meeting Bronco, one of the best dogs ever, I would love to hear your story.”

Today reports that Tebow was given Bronco as a gift after he was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2010.