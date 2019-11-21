× Garden Grove ‘heartbroken’ over head brewer’s sudden death

RICHMOND, Va. — Michael Brandt, brewer, winemaker, and co-owner of Garden Grove Brewing & Urban Winery, died suddenly, according to a post on the brewery’s Facebook page.

“Mike dedicated his life to his family, friends and passion for craft beer and wine,” the post read. “We respectfully ask for privacy to Mike’s family during this time. We are heartbroken.”

Garden Grove Brewing & Urban Winery opened in Richmond’s Carytown neighborhood in 2014.

Vinepair.com writer Cat Wolinski called Richmond the #1 beer destination in the world and mentioned Garden Grove Brewing and Urban Winery has one of her top choices, in a 2018 article. She called Brandt “one of the most interesting people” she ever met.

Brandt’s cause of death was not publicly disclosed.