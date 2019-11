× Man arrested in Ashland bank robbery

ASHLAND, Va. – A Culpepper man was arrested Thursday for an Ashland bank robbery that took place earlier this week.

Christopher Michael Jackson, 37, was arrested for the robbery of the BB&T Bank that occurred on Monday, November 18 in the Town of Ashland.

He is currently incarcerated in the Rappahannock Regional Jail on this charge along with unrelated charges.