Learn more about James River Steam Brewery at Rocketts Landing

RICHMOND, Va. — The latest recognition of Richmond’s beer scene is putting the spotlight on a brewery dating back 150 years, highlighting a history that present-day enthusiasts expect to boost area beer tourism.

A new historical marker commemorating the former James River Steam Brewery was unveiled last weekend along East Main Street at Rocketts Landing.

