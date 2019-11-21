Pastor killed in Richmond crash

Missing Chesterfield man hasn’t been seen by family in weeks

Posted 11:27 am, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:28AM, November 21, 2019

Jamal E. Bowles

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Police are searching for a missing man who hasn’t been seen by family members in weeks.

Jamal E. Bowles, of the 7200 block of Cherry Hill Park Avenue, was last seen by family on Sunday, Nov. 3.

After repeated attempts to contact him, family members reported Bowles missing on Nov. 17.

The 38-year-old is described as a black male, about 6 feet 1 inch tall and 180 pounds with a shaved head and brown eyes. He also has tattoos on his left arm and wrist.

He is known to drive a white, 2006 Chevrolet Impala with Virginia license plates XKF7859.

Anyone with information about Bowles’ whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

