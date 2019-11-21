JoJo, who loves Legos, is looking for a forever family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Joseph, who prefers to be called JoJo, is an amazing little boy. He can be very lovable and will give out hugs to others. He is very talkative and has a vivid imagination. When telling a story he gets very animated, moving about and acting out the scene.

JoJo has a hearty appetite and there aren’t many foods that he doesn’t like.

JoJo’s favorite things to play with are dinosaur figures. He enjoys collecting them and reading about all the different types of dinosaurs. He also likes to construct things out of Legos and watch cartoons, and does well playing on his own. JoJo also has a creative side; he likes to collect small items and then put them together to create larger original objects.

To contact Connecting Hearts call 804-308-5946 or email jwpitzer@connectingheartsva.org.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.