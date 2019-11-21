City Church pastor killed in Richmond crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The pastor of one of Richmond's fastest growing churches was killed in a Wednesday night crash.

Dimitri R. Bradley, 51, of Moseley, Va., died after he crashed his 2016 Cadillac Escalade on Interstate 195, near Arthur Ashe Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police.

"We lost our father, our brother, our friend, and our pastor," the church posted on social media Thursday. "The heart of City Church and the Bradley family is heavy and hurting right now, but through it all we trust God. We thank you for your prayers and concerns for us at this very difficult time. We ask that you give the Bradley family privacy and prayer; and we will have more information forthcoming. We love you all 🧡🧡🧡."

Bradley, along with his wife Nicole, was founder and pastor of City Church with locations in Henrico and Chesterfield.

The church has nearly 4,000 members, according to the church website.

"The trooper's preliminary investigation reveals [the Escalade] was traveling west on I-195 when it ran off the left side of the road and struck the guardrail. The Cadillac then went over the guardrail, struck a pole, and overturned in the median," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "[Bradley] was not wearing his seat belt. He died at the scene."

Speed was being considered as a factor in the crash, police said.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.