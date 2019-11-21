RICHMOND, Va. – Hamilton is the story of America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. It features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of American then, as told by America now. Zoe Jensen, plays “Eliza Hamilton”, and Jon Viktor Corpuz, portrays “John Laurens”/”Philip Hamilton” talked about their roles in this award-winning play. Hamilton is now playing at the Altria Theater with 24 performance scheduled through Sunday, December 8th. For more information and tickets visitwww.broadwayinrichmond.com
Award-winning Broadway musical, Hamilton, takes the stage
-
Broadway smash ‘Hamilton’ arrives in Richmond
-
Broadway In Richmond presents HAMILTON!
-
Fireworks set to music of ‘Hamilton’ illuminates Diamond before musical’s Richmond debut
-
Firework spectacular at the Diamond will welcome HAMILTON to Richmond
-
Fireworks Spectacular at The Diamond
-
-
🎆Congrats to winners of family 4-pack to Fireworks Spectacular at The Diamond
-
Here’s when (and where) you can buy HAMILTON tickets in Richmond
-
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new show opens on Broadway
-
Hundreds wait in line wrapped around the block for shot at HAMILTON tickets
-
Tickets for ‘HAMILTON’ in Richmond go on sale Friday
-
-
Hamilton cast member, Richmond native encourages Henrico students
-
Richmond: Don’t get scammed buying Hamilton tickets
-
School draws criticism and support after cheerleaders hold Trump banner at football game