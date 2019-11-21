Award-winning Broadway musical, Hamilton, takes the stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Hamilton is the story of America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. It features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of American then, as told by America now. Zoe Jensen, plays “Eliza Hamilton”, and Jon Viktor Corpuz, portrays “John Laurens”/”Philip Hamilton” talked about their roles in this award-winning play. Hamilton is now playing at the Altria Theater with 24 performance scheduled through Sunday, December 8th. For more information and tickets visitwww.broadwayinrichmond.com