RICHMOND, Va.– 6th Season of Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village now through Dec 8, 2019, runs nightly 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. at Meadow Event Park, Doswell

Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village is one of the nation’s largest drive-through Christmas light and music shows, with over two million LED lights, displayed over a 2.5-mile route, synchronized to rocking Christmas music played through your own car stereo.

Every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night, through Christmas Eve, Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village is giving $5.00 off admission to anyone who brings a new, unwrapped toy for Mason’s Toy Box. Mason’s Toy Box is a nonprofit organization established in 2011 to honor Mason Clark Thomas. Mason fought a rare childhood cancer from age 5 to age 11 and lost his battle on June 20th, 2011. Donations for teens and babies are the biggest need. Illuminate Light Show and Santa’s Village has partnered with Richmond Harley Davidson of Ashland to host a Toy Ride on Saturday, November 30th, benefiting Mason’s Toy Box. Approximately 200 riders are expected to take part in the Toy Ride, riders will depart for Illuminate Light Show at 5pm. All riders will receive free admission to Illuminate Light Show, with a donation of at least one new, unwrapped toy. To get more information visit http://www.illuminatelightshow.com/

Volunteers are needed to help sort toys out for Mason Toy Box on December 16, visit Mason’s Toy Box for details.