5 cars hit, suspect in custody after leading police chase on I-95

Posted 4:23 pm, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 04:24PM, November 21, 2019

PETERSBURG, Va. -- One suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase on I-95 in Petersburg.

The chase began when police attempted to pull over a driver for weapons and drug charges.

The suspect then led police on a chase onto the interstate, hitting at least 5 cars in the process.

The chase ended at Little Church and East Wythe Street in Petersburg where the suspect was taken into custody. Charges are currently pending.

A second suspect was also arrested for rummaging through the driver's car while he was being arrested. Charges are pending.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

