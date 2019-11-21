🎄Win tickets to see Richmond Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

Don’t miss your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Richmond Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” with the Richmond Symphony at Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts this Dec. 14-23.

Richmond Ballet offers 14 performances of ‘The Nutcracker’

Richmond Ballet and its beloved holiday tradition, “The Nutcracker,” returns to Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts Dec. 14 – 23 with the Richmond Symphony playing Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score for all fourteen performances. From a battle beneath the branches of a mystical Christmas tree, to a winter white forest, and then off to a far-away kingdom of delectable sweets, this dazzling production is sure to bring joy to everyone’s December.

Choreographed by Artistic Director Stoner Winslett, the Richmond Ballet holiday classic has been heralded as “one of the country’s most perfect [Nutcracker productions]” by The New York Times, and this season will feature the company’s full roster of professionals, 29 trainees, and more than 195 accomplished students from the School of Richmond Ballet and Minds In Motion. With its leaping Russian bear, giant Mouse King, floating Butterfly and other dreamlike characters, Winslett’s choreography is filled with humor, excitement, and magical energy.

Dog lovers may be interested in purchasing tickets to a Pupcracker performance (Dec. 15 and 20 at 2 p.m.). For the eighth year in a row, Richmond Ballet will partner with Richmond SPCA for a meet and greet with adoptable animals at intermission and after the show. The dogs will also make an appearance on stage during the performance.

New this season, Richmond Ballet is partnering with Virginia Voice to provide a Live Audio Description of The Nutcracker for visually-impaired patrons. Before the Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. show, these guests will be treated to a tactile tour exploring costumes, props, and sets.

Tickets to The Nutcracker start at $25. Tickets can be purchased online at etix.com, by phone at 804-344-0906 x224 or in person at the Richmond Ballet Box Office, 407 East Canal Street, Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Nutcracker

Saturday, Dec. 15 — 2 and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 16 – 1 and 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 19 — 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 20 — 2 and 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 21 — 2 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 22 — 2 and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 23 — 1 and 4:30 p.m.

Clara’s Tea Party | $30.00 per guest

Saturday, Dec. 15 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 22 4 p.m.

Clara’s Tea Party, a special event hosted by Richmond Ballet featuring tea and sweets, will once again be a part of this year’s Nutcracker festivities. Tea party participants have the opportunity to meet the Sugar Plum Fairy, Clara, her Nutcracker Prince and other favorite characters. The tea parties take place in Dominion Energy Center’s Rhythm Hall. As per usual, Clara’s Tea Party is a separately ticketed event.

