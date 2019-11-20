Virginia Opera Presents Daniel Catan’s “Il Postino”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia is such a culturally diverse place. We're lucky to have great options for entertainment like Virginia Opera. The Opera is celebrating its 45th season this year and are happy to present "Il Postino" on November 22th and 24th, 2019 at the Carpenter Theater at Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts. We'll talk with soprano Danielle Talamantes, who plays Beatrice along with Mike Lott, President of Virginia Opera Board of Governors. For more information about "Il Postino" and the Virginia Opera, visit www.vaopera.org [vaopera.org].