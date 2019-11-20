The Samaritan’s Purse Project presents “Operation Christmas Child”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - A small shoebox can make a big impact bringing joy to children this holiday season. Brenda Evans, OCC Richmond East Area Coordinator, and Gilda Stanbery, OCC Richmond West Area Coordinator, join us to explain how Samaritan's Purse Project, "Operation Christmas Child" is bringing holiday joy to life." "Operation Christmas Child" collects shoebox gifts filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items, and delivers them to children in need around the world to demonstrate God's love in a tangible way. For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received. For more information visit www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations/ [samaritanspurse.org]

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD}