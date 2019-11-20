The holiday season is the Best PART of Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Celebrate the Holiday Season with four major events hosted by Petersburg Area Regional Tourism. They will be hosting "Friendship, Trade, & Feast at Henricus" on November 30th from 10 AM to 5 PM, the "Colonial Heights Christmas Parade" on December 3rd from 7 PM to 9 PM, "The Hopewell Holiday Homes Tour" on December 8th, and "The Hopewell Holiday Boat Parade" on December 7th from 5:30 PM to 9 PM. For tickets and more information on all four of these events visit www.petersburgarea.org [petersburgarea.org] or call 804-861-1666.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM}