Stylist cuts Virginia boy’s hair on sidewalk to make him feel more comfortable

GLOUCESTER, Va. -- A young boy's haircut is receiving a lot of attention online. Instead of the child getting a haircut inside a Gloucester business, it was given outside while he sat on his mom's lap on the sidewalk.

Rosa Beale, a hairdresser at Sport Clips in Gloucester, performed the haircut, WTKR reports.

"He is just nervous. Sometimes it can be loud in here," explained Beale. "He did much better outside than inside. It’s not for me to be comfortable; it’s for my clients to be comfortable, especially my little ones."

People driving and walking by stopped to take pictures of the sidewalk haircut. The pictures ended up on social media a few hours later.

"I’m so glad that she’s getting the recognition that she deserves for being such an awesome hairstylist," said Katelyn Oliver, the young boy's mother. "As another mom, she understands what it means to get this done as quickly and best as possible."

While the sidewalk haircut made a big impact on Oliver and passersby, Beale and her coworkers say it's all just part of the job.

"We do what’s best, we do what’s right and we treat them the way they want to be treated," said Danielle Newman, manager of Sport Clips.