Stolen items returned to Richmond music school, along with apology note

RICHMOND, Va. — The man who stole a smartphone and clarinet from a Richmond music school apparently changed his tune.

One day after Richmond Police posted video of a man taking a smartphone off the front desk at The Music Tree on Stony Point Road, the man returned to the music school to return the phone and a stolen instrument.

He also left an apology note, according to police.

Police have not announced whether or not they’ve identified the man, nor if he’s been charged with a crime.

The clarinet belonged to a customer who left it at The Music Tree for a repair, according to business owner Bill Hargis.

He said his customer has owned the clarinet for more than 20 years.

The crime was reported 11:40 a.m. on Monday, November 18.

This is a developing story.

Look sharp! In a moment that fell flat for music store employee – suspect stole a mobile phone when employee was attempting to tune up a sale. He also stole a clarinet before ending this criminal performance. Call (804) 646-1010 and sing a sweet song if you can identify him #RVA pic.twitter.com/ZlD8oHdJ8z — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) November 19, 2019