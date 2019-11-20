Stolen items returned to Richmond music school, along with apology note

RICHMOND, Va. — The man who stole a smartphone and clarinet from a Richmond music school apparently changed his tune.

One day after Richmond Police posted video of a man taking a smartphone off the front desk at The Music Tree on Stony Point Road, the man returned to the music school to return the phone and a stolen instrument.

He also left an apology note, according to police.

Police have not announced whether or not they’ve identified the man, nor if he’s been charged with a crime.

The clarinet belonged to a customer who left it at The Music Tree for a repair, according to business owner Bill Hargis.

He said his customer has owned the clarinet for more than 20 years.

The crime was reported 11:40 a.m. on Monday, November 18.

This is a developing story.

