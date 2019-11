× Overturned tow truck on Route-76 in Chesterfield closes exit ramp

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — No injuries were reported after a tow truck overturned on Route-76 in Chesterfield County Wednesday evening, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

The truck overturned near the ramp to Route 653, closing the westbound exit ramp.

It is not clear yet how or why the tow truck overturned.