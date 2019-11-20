Neuromarketing and Black Friday

RICHMOND, Va. - It seems that the words "Black Friday" get people in a frenzied state of mind, with many people thinking, "So many deals! So little time!" Catherine L. Franssen, Ph.D., from Longwood University shared the relationship between Black Friday and Neuromarketing and how it relates to the brain's responses to marketing stimuli. .

