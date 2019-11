RICHMOND, Va. — As he awaits trial on federal criminal charges and with prosecutors keeping his assets on lockdown, local mortgage executive and developer Michael Hild is looking to unload a chunk of his Richmond real estate holdings.

Ten properties owned through LLCs tied to Hild and his wife on the city’s Southside are scheduled for auction on Dec. 17, according to a release late Tuesday from auction firm Tranzon Fox.

