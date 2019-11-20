McDonald’s worker attacked at drive thru

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are looking for a man and woman who attacked a McDonald's worker at the drive thru.

The November 9 attack, at the McDonald's along the 2300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, was recorded on video which was later shared by Henrico Police in an effort to identify the man and woman involved.

"The suspects assaulted the employee after getting out of their vehicle while in the drive through line after getting into a disagreement about the bill," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "[They] fled the scene in a vehicle described as a dark grey, 2001 to 2004 year model Toyota Camry. Special characteristics for the Toyota: it had a bent front license plate, sunroof, and damage on the left rear bumper."

