Man wanted in NYC murders is known to visit Richmond

Posted 2:45 pm, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 02:47PM, November 20, 2019

NEW YORK, Va. – The New York City Police Department says a man wanted in two New York City murders is known to frequent Richmond.

Dane Richardson is accused of killing a 19-year-old Stephon Brown and wounding a second man in a double shooting at the corner of Randall and Rosedale avenues in the Bronx.

The 36-year-old is also wanted in an August shooting that left 26-year-old Nestor Ventura dead.

Photo Gallery

Richardson is known to frequent the Soundview Houses Housing Development in the Bronx and visit Richmond.

He is described as about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, approximately 170 to 180 pounds, with braided hair. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing, according to police.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Richardson is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips to the NYPD Crime Stoppers website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.