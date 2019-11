× Man found stabbed at Henrico motel

HENRICO COUNTY, Va – Henrico County Police are investigating an early morning stabbing at a motel.

Officers were first called to reports of a shooting in the 5200 block of Brook Rd around 2:10 a.m Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found a man stabbed multiple times.

Witnesses say they heard an argument before the incident.

Investigators say they are searching for a suspect.