Video shows masked gunmen rob diners at Richmond restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are looking for two gunmen who robbers diners at The Hill Café in Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood.

"At approximately 12:33 a.m. on Friday, November 8, two masked men entered The Hill Café in the 2800 block of East Broad Street armed with guns. They robbed several customers of their items and fled the restaurant," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "They were last seen headed north on 28th Street and made a right into the alleyway nearby."

Anyone with information was asked to call First Precinct Detective Partain at 804-646-1290 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.