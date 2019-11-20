Video shows masked gunmen rob diners at Richmond restaurant

Posted 2:34 pm, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 02:36PM, November 20, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are looking for two gunmen who robbers diners at The Hill Café in Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood.

"At approximately 12:33 a.m. on Friday, November 8, two masked men entered The Hill Café in the 2800 block of East Broad Street armed with guns. They robbed several customers of their items and fled the restaurant," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "They were last seen headed north on 28th Street and made a right into the alleyway nearby."

Anyone with information was asked to call First Precinct Detective Partain at 804-646-1290 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.