Creative Elijah wants to show the world his talents

RICHMOND, Va. -- Elijah is an active young boy that likes to explore the world. He enjoys playing outside, creating masterpieces with Legos, drawing and singing. Elijah has expressed a desire to be on television in a singing competition to show the world his talent! He also loves to share with everyone what a great swimmer he is and enjoys any chance that he can show that skill off!

Elijah is working on broadening his interests. He is currently learning how to fish at a nearby pond and working with horses. Elijah would like a forever family to encourage him through his difficult school subjects and celebrate with him in his successes.

He enjoys the company of others and is often very talkative, sharing what he likes, his aspirations and things he would like to try. He likes to play card games and is eager to teach others some of his favorite games. Elijah is excited about finding his forever family!

To contact Connecting Hearts call 804-308-5946 or email jwpitzer@connectingheartsva.org.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.