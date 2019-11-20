× Ond dead in crash on Richmond Downtown Expressway

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has died following a crash on westbound I-195 Wednesday evening.

Police say a man driving a 2016 Cadillac Escalade was traveling westbound on I-195 when he ran off road left striking the guardrail. The vehicle then went over the guardrail, striking a pole, and overturning on the driver’s side in the median.

The driver was not wearing his seat belt and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

Speed is being considered one of the causal factors into the crash.

Two lanes of the Downtown Expressway in Richmond (VA-195) were closed following a crash.

The northbound left shoulder left lane and center lanes are closed due to the crash.

Northbound traffic is being detoured to Cary St. via I-195 north and then back to Powhite Pkwy. south. Expect delays.