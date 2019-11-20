Pedestrian seriously injured in Hull Street hit-and-run crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Hull Street Wednesday evening.

Police say the crash occurred in the 7200 block of Hull Street Road, near the intersection of Turner Road. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they are searching for a dark gray SUV with tinted windows, chrome rims and with front end damage.

The crash has caused a traffic backup in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app. This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.