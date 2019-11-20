Cheese Nips recalled due to potential plastic pieces

Check your kitchen pantry and cabinets: certain boxes of Cheese Nips are being recalled for potentially containing small pieces of plastic.

Mondelēz Global LLC, the parent company of Nabisco, has issued a recall Wednesday of 11 oz. boxes of Cheese Nips sold nationwide that may contain small food-grade pieces of yellow plastic, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Boxes with the UPC code of 0 44000 03454 5 and expiration dates of May 18-20, 2020, are part of the recall.

“The company became aware of this issue when yellow plastic pieces were noticed on the manufacturing equipment,” the recall notice stated.

