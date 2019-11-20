× Broadway In Richmond presents HAMILTON!

RICHMOND, Va.– HAMILTON is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Hamilton runs November 19 through December 8, with 24 performances at the Altria Theater. Due to heavy traffic Broadway In Richmond is suggesting a few things. Patrons are encouraged to use car services such as Uber, Lyft, and taxis, walk, and to arrive at the theater earlier than usual due to long entry and will call lines.

Altria Theater patrons may park in VCU (Virginia Commonwealth University) parking facilities near the venue and street parking is also available in the area, though limited, including three (3) handicapped parking spots on Main Street just west of Laurel Street. For more information visit https://www.altriatheater.com/visit/directions-parking [altriatheater.com]. Please note some parking decks and lots in the area are cash only while others are credit cards only.

For digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance (November 19) in Richmond at the Altria Theater. Forty (40) tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each. The digital lottery will open at 11:00 AM on November 17 for tickets to the Tuesday, November 19 performance. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance.

Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).

You can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.

The lottery will open at 11:00 AM two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9:00 AM the day prior to the performance.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided).

Company -HAMILTON National Tour – (c) Joan Marcus sm