14-year-old arrested for stabbing father to death with spear

Posted 5:18 pm, November 20, 2019, by

TERRYTOWN, La. – A 14-year-old Lousiana boy is behind bars after he stabbed his father to death with a spear Wednesday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

The teen called deputies to a home in the 2100 block of Browning Lane in Tarrytown around 10 a.m. and told officers he had just stabbed his father, sheriff's officials say.

When deputies arrived, they found a 50-year-old man inside the home who had been stabbed multiple times, WGNO reported.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The officers arrested the victim's 14-year-old son and were able to identify the murder weapon, which the JPSO has described as a spear.

The victim and the arrested suspect have not yet been identified.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.