VDOT prepares to keep roads clear of snow and ice this winter season

RICHMOND, Va. -- VDOT’s Richmond District is already prepared for the possibility of snow during the 2019-2020 winter season.

This year VDOT has set aside $19 million for snow removal in the Richmond District which covers nearly 19,000 miles of Virginia roads.

VDOT has more than 61,000 tons of salt, 24,000 tons of sand, 15,000 tons of treated abrasives, 350,000 gallons of salt brine and 1500 pieces of equipment available.

"Crews spent the year stocking up on snow removal supplies and testing equipment. Snow removal routes have been reviewed and our continued mission is to make roads safe and passable after winter weather events," said Sean Nelson, Richmond District Maintenance Engineer.

Officials say they plan to add any additional maintenance funds for snow removal if needed.

“VDOT kinda takes an average of the past three to five years to plan for budgeting and materials for every year and we go ahead and replenish those materials after every storm so that we are ready with full stock, each time. As evidenced by last week’s small storm we were ready to roll and had all of our equipment ready," said VDOT Spokesperson Bethanie Glover.

VDOT officials say safety is their number one priority and that crews this season will not suspend snow removal operations regardless of cost.