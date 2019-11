× Two adults, two children displaced from home following fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two adults and two children have been displaced from their home after a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:20 p.m., Henrico Fire responded to the 4400 block of Hungary Glen Terrace for a fire at a single-family home.

The fire was confined to the kitchen and no injuries were reported.

Two adults and two children were displaced and will be assisted by the Red Cross.