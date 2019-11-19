WATCH LIVE: CBS 6 @ 4

The secret to running a good race with The Good Feet Store

Posted 4:34 pm, November 19, 2019, by and

RICHMOND, Va. – The secret to running a solid marathon isn’t solely based on training…it’s also in having the proper footwear support. Amanda Heineman, Store Manager of The Good Feet Store and Bookkeeper, Katrina Miller both ran the Richmond Marathon this past weekend and share how having a power solid foundation inside their shoes with The Good Feet Store’s 3-step System is the surprising factor in running a good race. The Good Feet Store is located at 12276 West Broad St. in Richmond. For more information give them a call at 804-364-3338, visit them online at www.goodfeet.come/richmond or find them on social media @GoodFeetRichmond.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE GOOD FEET STORE}

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.