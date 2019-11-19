Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Mark your calendars for Saturday, December 14th! You don't want to miss the fun, annual Carmax Tacky Light Run at Midlothian Mines Park and the Walton Park Neighborhood, one of the best and most festive neighborhoods for tacky lights in Richmond. Leslie Parpart, Director of Community Relations at Carmax, and Pete Woody, PR and Communications Manager at Sports Backers shared the details. Come on out and enjoy The Seventh Annual CarMax Tacky Light Run features decorations, costumes, live entertainment, and a Santa Snack Cookie Shop! Register for the Carmax Tacky Light Run at www.sportsbackers.org [sportsbackers.org] and use the discount code "TACKYVTM" to save $5 on your entry.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SPORTS BACKERS}