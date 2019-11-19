RICHMOND, Va. – It’s the most wonderful time of the year when holiday shopping gets into full swing next week. Sharon Vinderine, Founder of Parented Tested Parent Approved, joins us via satellite from New York to share the toys and gadgets earning “the seal of approval” gifts for your kids this holiday season. For more information visit online athttps://ptpa.com/
Parent-tested, parents-approved holiday gift sets
-
Diamonds Direct Holiday Showcase: ‘It’s the season to sparkle’
-
This year’s trending holiday games and gadgets
-
Christian, Jewish, Islamic, and Hindu holidays observed in new Henrico School calendar
-
Two additional Chesterfield schools test positive for strains of Legionella bacteria
-
Henrico parents march in protest of redistricting maps that split neighborhood
-
-
How you can submit a letter to get assistance from Radio One Toy Drive
-
Christmas Mother auction raises $20K to give kids toys for Christmas
-
Petersburg preschool to reopen Thursday after ‘strong odor’ evacuation
-
Mom issues viral PSA alerting parents that scrunchies are the new crush gift for middle schoolers
-
Newborn babies dressed up as Mr. Rogers for World Kindness Day
-
-
Henrico parents share concerns over new redistricting maps
-
‘Countdown to Christmas’: Hallmark releases premiere dates of holiday movies
-
Newborns dressed up as Mister Rogers for World Kindness Day