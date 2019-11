× No injuries reported after vehicle fire outside pho restaurant

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — No injuries were reported after a vehicle caught on fire in a Midlothian shopping center Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 12020 Southshore Pointe Dr. for a vehicle fire in front of a restaurant around 4:45 p.m.

The restaurant, Pho Saigon Garden, is closed for the remainder of the day as the fire extended to the front of the building.

No injuries were reported.