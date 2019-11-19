Keyshia Moore makes her Fried Mac & Cheese Balls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Mac & Cheese is one of America's favorite comfort foods, and today Keyshia Moore from Creating Like Keyshia is going to take some and turn it into fried balls of deliciousness! Her recipe is as follows:

Ingredients:

2 cups homemade macaroni and cheese

Vegetable oil

2 eggs, beaten 2 cups Panko bread crumbs

Parsley flakes for garnish

Instructions:

Refrigerate mac n cheese overnight.

Heat vegetable oil in a deep fryer on 350 degrees.

Roll macaroni and cheese into 1 1/2 inch balls, forming about 12.

Dip into egg mixture one at a time.

Then dip into Panko crumbs pressing to coat.

Add 4 balls to fryer at a time.

Cook until golden brown. (this takes about 3-4 minutes)

Once done place on a paper towel-lined plate.

Serve while hot. Garnish with parsley (optional)

Makes 1 dozen balls